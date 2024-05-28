Tangedco junior engineer convicted in corruption case in Coimbatore

The Special Court for trial of cases under Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday convicted a Junior Engineer (distribution) of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Saravanampatti, to one year rigorous imprisonment, in a case registered by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Ravindran had demanded and accepted ₹30,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant K. Devaraj for shifting an existing electric pole close to his house to another place.

The Special Judge S. Mohana Ramya also imposed ₹ 5,000 on Ravindran, under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the prevention of corruption Act, 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-wheeler thefts: four arrested

Four persons including a minor boy were arrested by R.S. Puram police for theft and surreptitious sale of motorcycles. Twelve two-wheelers were confiscated from the minor boy, and two others — Manoj and Suryaprakash. Azarruddin of Thadagam to whom the trio used to sell the vehicles for disposal was also arrested. The police are on the lookout for more persons involved in the crime. The arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody.

Man murdered in clash among relatives

A man was reportedly beaten to death in a clash among relatives in Saravampatti limits, due to previous enmity in family. The deceased was identified as Stalin (42), who died of injuries at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The accused was identified as Manikandan (22) and his accomplices. The Saravanampatti police are investigating.

Ganja peddlers arrested

The Chettipalayam police on Tuesday arrested a ganja peddler, Pitchai Pandi (23), near Malumichampatti, and recovered 1.2 kg of ganja in his possession. In another case, the Madukkarai police on Monday arrested Vedprakash Sonkar (30) and confiscated five kg ganja chocolate. Both the accused were remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven arrested for smuggling 1,658 kg gutka, three cars confiscated

Seven persons were arrested by the Perumanallur police in Tiruppur for smuggling 1,658 kg gutka packed in 230 sacks in three cars.

The police confiscated the cars, including two involved in an accident in Perumanallur limits recently along with the stocked contraband brought from Bengaluru purportedly for supply in Avinashi, Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

The arrested persons Obaram (30), Dinesh Kumar (21), Kevalram (30), Madharam (26), Thudharam (24), Dinesh Kumar(21) and Kopram (35) were remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.