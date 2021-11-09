Coimbatore

Tangedco issues safety guidelines

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has urged the public to be cautious during the north east monsoon season to avoid electrical accidents.

It said in a press release that if there is a fallen electricity line, the public should not touch it. Similarly, they should not touch anything electrical with bare hands or feet. They should not use electrical gadgets or stand near open doors and windows when there is thunder or lightning. Electrical appliances should be switched off when not in use. If there is short circuit fault, the main power should be switched off. If the tree branches touching overhead lines should be cut, the electricity consumers should call up the Tangedco personnel, it said.


