Tangedco issues circular on power supply for buildings

Coimbatore

23 August 2021 23:57 IST

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has issued a circular asking the field staff to give electricity connection without delay to buildings less than 15 metres high and do not have any floor violation.

In a communication dated August 21, it said there are several complaints that there are delays in giving new electricity connections as the field staff are taking time to check the height of the building for electrical safety compliance. The Tangedco asked its field staff to give the connection without physical verification if the building, according to the plan permission, is within 15 metres high and there is no floor violation in the actual construction. In the case of buildings more than 15 metres high that have plan approval, the applicant should get approval from electrical inspector. For other aspects, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code 2004 and Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code 2004 should be followed, the communication said.

