Tangedco issues advisory to prevent electrocution

Ahead of the southwest monsoon season from June to September, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution and Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has issued advisory to the public to prevent electrocution and also take precautionary measures to prevent accidents during the season.

A press release from K. Indirani, Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, all electric wirings should be done by the contractors authorised by the electricity board and electrical goods with ISI mark should only be used. The release asked the public to use three-socket pins for refrigerator, grinder and other household appliances only while earth connection using an electric earth should be given for households. All the wiring in houses should be checked once in five years and the damaged wires should be replaced immediately.

Also, switches should not be placed in the wet areas of bathrooms and toilets. The public were asked to be cautious while using extension cord and check for damages to wires if any.

People were asked not to touch any line passing through their terrace or use the lines for drying clothes and also not place advertisement materials in the electric posts. During the rainy season, the public should avoid moving near the transformers or junction boxes and not touch any snapped live wire.

“Instead they should immediately alert the electricity offices in the area”, the release added. The public were asked to seek the help of workers at the electricity board to chop trees or branches near the electric line. During lightning, the public were asked to keep away from electrical and electronic appliances and not stand in the open or under the trees. They should also not use mobile phones during lightning and also not stand near windows or doors, the release added.

Issues related to power disruption can be taken up with the Tangedco office at 94987-94987. Also, complaints can be taken up with the WhatsApp number 94458-51912, the release added.

