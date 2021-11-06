Tangedco issues advisory to prevent electrocution

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution and Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has issued advisory to the public to prevent electrocution during the north-east monsoon.

A press release from K. Indirani, Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, asked the public to use three-socket pins for refrigerator, grinder and other household appliances. All electric wirings should be done by the contractors authorised by the electricity board and electrical goods with ISI mark should only be used. Earth connection using an electric earth should be given for households. All the wiring in houses should be checked once in five years and the damaged wires should be replaced immediately.

People were asked not to touch any line passing through their terrace or use the lines for drying clothes and also not place advertisement materials in the electric posts. During rainy season, the public should avoid moving near the transformers or junction boxes and not touch any snapped live wire.

“Instead they should immediately alert the electricity offices in the area”, the release added. The public were asked to seek the help of workers at the electricity board to chop trees or branches near the electric line. During lightning, the public were asked to keep away from electrical and electronic appliances and not stand in the open or under the trees.

Issues related to power disruption can be taken up with the Tangedco office at 0424-2260066, 0424-2240896 and WhatsApp helpline number 94458-51912. They can also contact the State government’s newly launched ‘Minnagam’, a service call centre to register various electricity complaints by the consumers at helpline 94987-94987.