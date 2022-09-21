Tangedco issues advisory to prevent electrical accidents

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has asked the people to take precautionary measures during the rainy season to avoid electrical accidents.

A press release asked people not to touch any line passing through their terrace or use the lines for drying clothes and also not place advertisement materials in the electric posts. During the rainy season, the public should avoid moving near the transformers or junction boxes and not touch any snapped live wire. The release asked the public to inform the nearest electricity offices in the area if they come across snapped live wire.

The public were asked to seek the help of workers at the electricity board to chop trees or branches near the electric line. During lightning, the public were asked to keep away from electrical and electronic appliances and not stand in the open or under the trees. They should also not use mobile phones during lightning and also not stand near windows or doors, the release added.

Issues related to power disruption can be taken up with the Tangedco office at 94987-94987. Also, complaints can be taken up with the WhatsApp number 94458-51912 with photographs, the release added.