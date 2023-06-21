Tangedco in Erode issues advisory to prevent electrocution

June 21, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Ahead of the monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has asked the public to be cautious during the rainy season to avoid electrical accidents.

A press release asked people to carry out wiring and other electric works only with government licensed contractors and also use only ISI marked electrical equipment. During the rainy season, the public should avoid moving near the transformers or junction boxes and not touch any snapped live wire. The release asked the public to inform the nearest electricity offices in the area if they come across snapped live wire. The release asked people not to touch any line passing through their terrace or use the lines for drying clothes and also not place advertisement materials in the electric posts.

The public were asked to seek the help of workers at the electricity board to chop trees or branches near the electric line. During lightning, the public were asked to keep away from electrical and electronic appliances and not stand in the open or under the trees. They should also not use mobile phones during lightning and also not stand near windows or doors, the release added.

Issues related to power disruption can be taken up with the Tangedco office at 94987-94987. Also, complaints can be taken up in the WhatsApp number 94458-51912 with photographs, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.