Tangedco holds physical tests in Coimbatore for trainee gang-man post

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is conducting physical tests for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of gang-man.

An official of Tangedco said the camp in Coimbatore started on Monday and will go on till December 12. Similar camps are being held in the Nilgiris and will start in Udumalpet on Wednesday. The Tangedco is recruiting 5,000 gang-men (trainee) across the State. Candidates who will be short-listed in the phyical test will have to appear for a written examination.

The candidates should have studied until at least till Class V and be aged 35 or less. They will be involved in maintenance work at the field level. As many as 2,104 candidates will take the physical test here during the 10-day camp. Call letters have been sent to 211 candidates for each day in Coimbatore. Some of them are women, the official said.

Another official added that the physical test has three components, including climbing a pole. The candidates will have to complete the tests within the specified time. On Monday, 110 candidates appeared for the test here and of them, seven were women.

While the test in Coimbatore is for Coimbatore North, South and Metro circles, the test in Udumalpet will be for Palladam, Udumalpet and Tiruppur circles.