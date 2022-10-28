Tangedco grievances redress meetings in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 28, 2022 17:35 IST

The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct grievances redress meetings at 11 a.m. on the given dates.

On November 2, a meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer/Operation and Maintenance/Urban on EVN Road, Erode and Tangedco consumers in Erode City, Karungalpalayam, Marapalam, Surampatti, Rangampalayam, Veerappanchatiram, Sampath Nagar, Thindal, Agraharam, Mettukadai, Chithode and Kavindapadi can take part.

On November 9, a meeting will be held at the EVN Road office and consumers in Solar, Ganapathipalayam, Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Kasturbai Village, Arachalur, Elumathur, Modakkurichi, Anumanpalli and Mullamparappu can participate.

On November 16, a meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer, Perundurai  Division, Karumandichellipalayam, Sanitorium, Perundurai for consumers in Perundurai,  Vellode, Ingur, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Goundachipalayam, Kunnathur, Vijayamangalam, Pidariyur, Pudupalayam and Pallagoundan Palayam.

