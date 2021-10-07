Tangedco grievances redress meeting

The Superintending Engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore metro, will conduct a grievances redress meeting on October 13 from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the office of the executive engineer, Ondipudur, according to a release.

Talk

Coimbatore Productivity Council will organise an online talk on Mental Health on October 10. For details, call 9952404302, 7373663002 or 8220000371.

Award

Coimbatore-based architect Sowmya kumar, who is the Chief Architect at Owm Architecture, has won the “Most promising and creative Architect and Designer of the year 2021 -Tamil Nadu” under innovative design approach and residential projects category of the awards given away by Beginup.com, according to a release.

Launch

HP Indigo Digital Presses recently launched its HP Indigo 7900 digital press in Tirupur for the garment industry. A release said garment exporters in Tiruppur, who depend on Hong Kong for garment tags, commercial printing and packaging, could save on time and cost by printing locally. The press, introduced in association with AV Digital, could print six lakh tags and package in 10 hours.