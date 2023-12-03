Tangedco grievances redress meeting on December 6

December 03, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE:

The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will conduct a grievances redress meeting for electricity consumers on December 6 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Executive Engineer, Kuniamuthur, according to a press release.

Book Fair to be held in city till December 31

The National Book Trust, Coimbatore District Library Committee, and the New Century Book House will conduct a book fair till December 31 at Town Hall. The fair will be open from 9.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day and buyers will get 10 % to 20 % discount, a press release said.

1,000 people to undergo skill development training in Tiruppur

The Apparel, Madeups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council in Tiruppur and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will train 1,000 people in two courses. A press release said that candidates will be trained in specialised sewing machine operator and merchandising course. The programmes were inaugurated recently at a function held in Tiruppur. Innocent Divya, Managing Director of Tamilnadu Skill Development Corporation, and A. Sakthivel, chairman of the council, took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.