Tangedco grievances redress meeting for retired staff

November 24, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

A three-member committee constituted to redress the grievances of retired staff of Tangedco will meet with petitioners at the Vellore zonal headquarters conference hall at 11 a.m. Retired Tangedco divisional staff, who have worked under the Vellore jurisdiction are invited to participate in the grievance meeting, an administration release said. ADVERTISEMENT

