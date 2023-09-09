Tangedco grievances redress meet for Erode consumers

September 09, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct grievances redress meeting at various offices at 11 a.m. on the given dates.

September 13: Tangedco Office on EVN Road and consumers in Solar, Ganapathipalayam, Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Kasturbai Village, Arachalur, Elumathur, Modakkurichi, Anumanpalli and Mullamparappu can participate.

September 20: Office of Executive Engineer, Perundurai Division, Karumandichellipalayam, Sanitorium, Perundurai 638 053 for consumers in Perundurai, Vellode, Ingur, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Goundachipalayam, Kunnathur, Vijayamangalam, Pidariyur, Pudupalayam and Pallagoundan Palayam.