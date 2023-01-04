Tangedco grievances redress meet for Erode consumers

January 04, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct grievances redress meet at various offices at 11 a.m. on the given dates.

On January 11, the meeting will be held on EVN Road office and consumers in Solar, Ganapathipalayam, Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Kasturbai Village, Arachalur, Elumathur, Modakkurichi, Anumanpalli and Mullamparappu can participate.

On January 18, the meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer, Perundurai Division, Karumandichellipalayam, Sanitorium, Perundurai 638 053 for consumers in Perundurai, Vellode, Ingur, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Goundachipalayam, Kunnathur, Vijayamangalam, Pidariyur, Pudupalayam and Pallagoundan Palayam.

The release said that consumers can take part in the meetings and air their grievance, if any and get it redressed.