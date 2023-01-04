HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco grievances redress meet for Erode consumers

January 04, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct grievances redress meet at various offices at 11 a.m. on the given dates.

On January 11, the meeting will be held on EVN Road office and consumers in Solar, Ganapathipalayam, Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Kasturbai Village, Arachalur, Elumathur, Modakkurichi, Anumanpalli and Mullamparappu can participate.

On January 18, the meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer, Perundurai Division, Karumandichellipalayam, Sanitorium, Perundurai 638 053 for consumers in Perundurai, Vellode, Ingur, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Goundachipalayam, Kunnathur, Vijayamangalam, Pidariyur, Pudupalayam and Pallagoundan Palayam.

The release said that consumers can take part in the meetings and air their grievance, if any and get it redressed. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.