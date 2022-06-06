Tangedco grievance redress meetings in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will conduct consumer grievance day on June 8 at the office of the Executive Engineer, Ondipudur at 10.30 a.m.

It will conduct grievance redress day on June 8 at the Executive Engineer, Seeranaickenpalayam divisional office at 11 a.m. A release said consumers can represent their grievances and get it redressed.