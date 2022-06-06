Coimbatore

Tangedco grievance redress meetings in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will conduct consumer grievance day on June 8 at the office of the Executive Engineer, Ondipudur at 10.30 a.m.

It will conduct grievance redress day on June 8 at the Executive Engineer, Seeranaickenpalayam divisional office at 11 a.m. A release said consumers can represent their grievances and get it redressed.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2022 6:01:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tangedco-grievance-redress-meetings-in-coimbatore/article65500277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY