Tangedco grievance redress meeting in Erode on August 17

The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct a grievances redress meeting at the Office of Executive Engineer, Perundurai Division, Karumandichellipalayam, Sanitorium, Perundurai 638 053 at 11 a.m. on August 17.

A release said that Tangedco consumers in Perundurai, Vellode, Ingur, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Goundachipalayam, Kunnathur, Vijayamangalam, Pidariyur, Pudupalayam and Pallan Goundan Palayam can participate in the meeting and air their grievance, if any and get it redressed.