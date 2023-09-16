Tangedco grievance redress camp in Coimbatore

September 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Coimbatore Metro, will conduct a grievance redress meeting at the central division office on Abdul Rahim road on September 20 at 11 a.m., a press release said.

Special diabetes screening camp held

A special diabetes screening camp was conducted on Saturday at the Coimbatore Central Prison and the Women’s Prison for 226 men and 78 women prisoners respectively.

Sponsored by the Senthamizh Trust, the camp was conducted by a team of Eris Life Science Pharmacy team.

Awareness camp on preventing man-animal conflict

The Forest Department conducted an awareness camp for prevention of man-animal conflict at Nellampathi hamlet in Periyanaickenpalayam range on Saturday.

Tribal residents of Neelampathi, and neighbouring hamlets including Mottiyur and Senguttai, and those residing in habitations on the forest fringes were sensitised to the importance of wildlife to the eco system and the ways of safeguarding their lives and crops.

They were also advised to surrender unlicensed guns, and desist from hunting or harming animals with nets or country bombs, a press release said.

The hazards of erecting solar fences and grazing livestock on forest fringes were also explained, the release said.

