Tangedco grievance meetings in Erode

The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct grievance redress meetings at various offices at 11 a.m. on the given dates.

On August 14, a meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer/Operation and Maintenance/Urban on EVN Road, Erode and Tangedco consumers in Solar, Ganapathipalayam, Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Kasturbai Village, Arachalur, Elumathur, Modakkurichi, Anumanpalli and Mullamparappu can participate.

On August 21, a meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer, Perundurai Division, Karumandichellipalayam, Sanitorium, Perundurai 638 053 for consumers in Perundurai, Vellode, Ingur, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Goundachipalayam, Vijayamangalam, Pidariyur, Pudupalayam and Nallampatti.

