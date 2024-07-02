Tangedco grievance meetings in Erode on July 3 and 10

The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct grievance redress meetings at various offices at 11 a.m. on the given dates.

On July 3, a meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer/Operation and Maintenance/Urban on EVN Road, Erode and Tangedco consumers in Erode City, Karungalpalayam, Marapalam, Surampatti, Rangampalayam, Veerappanchatiram, Sampath Nagar, Thindal, Agraharam, Mettukadai, Chithode and Kavundapadi can take part.

On July 10, a meeting will be held at the EVN Road office and consumers in Solar, Ganapathipalayam, Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Kasturbai Village, Arachalur, Elumathur, Modakkurichi, Anumanpalli and Mullamparappu can participate.

