Tangedco grievance meetings for consumers in Erode

December 06, 2022 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct grievances redress meetings at various offices at 11 a.m. on the given dates.

On December 7, a meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer/Operation and Maintenance/Urban on EVN Road, Erode and Tangedco consumers in Erode City, Karungalpalayam, Marapalam, Surampatti, Rangampalayam, Veerappanchatiram, Sampath Nagar, Thindal, Agraharam, Mettukadai, Chithode and Kavindapadi can take part.

On December 14, a meeting will be held at the EVN Road office and consumers in Solar, Ganapathipalayam, Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Kasturbai Village, Arachalur, Elumathur, Modakkurichi, Anumanpalli and Mullamparappu can participate.

On December 21, a meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer, Perundurai Division, Karumandichellipalayam, Sanitorium, Perundurai 638 053 for consumers in Perundurai, Vellode, Ingur, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Goundachipalayam, Kunnathur, Vijayamangalam, Pidariyur, Pudupalayam and Pallagoundan Palayam.

