Tangedco foreman in Erode gets three years imprisonment in corruption case

June 12, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - ERODE

A foreman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in Erode, was, on Monday, sentenced to undergo three years imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe in 2011.

The prosecution’s case is that Ragunathan, 50, of Annamalai Kovil Street in Thamaraipalayam, applied for a new electricity service connection at the Tangedco office in Thamaraipalayam in January, 2011. Foreman Viswanathan, demanded ₹1,000 from Mr. Ragunathan to give him the connection. Unwilling to pay the money, Mr. Ragunathan alerted the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths, who laid a trap.

On February 15, 2011, when Mr. Ragunathan handed over the money to the foreman, sleuths caught Viswanathan red-handed. A case was registered and Viswanathan was arrested.

Chief Judicial Magistrate C.M. Saravanan found the foreman guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years imprisonment for demanding money and another three years for accepting money. The magistrate also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 and ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

