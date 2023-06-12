HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco foreman in Erode gets three years imprisonment in corruption case

The foreman had demanded a bribe of ₹1,000 from an individual who had applied for an electricity connection in 2011; he was caught by sleuths of the DVAC

June 12, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A foreman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in Erode, was, on Monday, sentenced to undergo three years imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe in 2011.

The prosecution’s case is that Ragunathan, 50, of Annamalai Kovil Street in Thamaraipalayam, applied for a new electricity service connection at the Tangedco office in Thamaraipalayam in January, 2011. Foreman Viswanathan, demanded ₹1,000 from Mr. Ragunathan to give him the connection. Unwilling to pay the money, Mr. Ragunathan alerted the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths, who laid a trap. 

On February 15, 2011, when Mr. Ragunathan handed over the money to the foreman, sleuths caught Viswanathan red-handed. A case was registered and Viswanathan was arrested. 

Chief Judicial Magistrate C.M. Saravanan found the foreman guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years imprisonment for demanding money and another three years for accepting money. The magistrate also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 and ordered that the sentences would run concurrently. 

Related Topics

Erode / corruption & bribery / public employees

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.