Tangedco flags off EV awareness rally in Coimbatore

December 15, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) launched on Friday a vehicle campaign in Coimbatore city on electric vehicles and energy conservation.

Chief Engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore, K. Kuppurani flagged off the vehicles that will go around the main areas of the city on Saturday too. This is part of the energy conservation week programmes. Pamphlets on energy conservation will be distributed to electricity consumers at all the Tangedco offices in the city.

A press release from Tangedco said the Central and State governments offered subsidies to promote use of electric vehicles and to set up battery charging stations. Details of the schemes are available on  www.beeindia.gov.in

Tangedco observes energy conservation week from December 14 every year. More awareness programmes are planned for this week.

