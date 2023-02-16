Tangedco employees stage protest in Krishnagiri highlighting demands

February 16, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) under the Electricity Employees’ Federation of India staged a protest demonstration here on Thursday over a raft of demands. The protesters, led by the CITU, gathered outside the office of the Superintending Engineer in Krishnagiri demanding basic minimum daily wages for contract workers among various other demands.

The employees demanded basic minimum wages of ₹380 for contractual workers; regularisation of the attendance registry of contractual workers; and ensure that the Tangedco remained a public sector undertaking.

The protesters also demanded the filling up of over 56,000 vacancies in the Electricity Department and called for honouring of the promises made vis-à-vis Tangedco staff.