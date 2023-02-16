HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco employees stage protest in Krishnagiri highlighting demands

February 16, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Electricity Employees’ Federation of India outside the Tangedco office in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Members of Electricity Employees’ Federation of India outside the Tangedco office in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) under the Electricity Employees’ Federation of India staged a protest demonstration here on Thursday over a raft of demands. The protesters, led by the CITU, gathered outside the office of the Superintending Engineer in Krishnagiri demanding basic minimum daily wages for contract workers among various other demands.

The employees demanded basic minimum wages of ₹380 for contractual workers; regularisation of the attendance registry of contractual workers; and ensure that the Tangedco remained a public sector undertaking.

The protesters also demanded the filling up of over 56,000 vacancies in the Electricity Department and called for honouring of the promises made vis-à-vis Tangedco staff.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.