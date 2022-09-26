Tangedco employees in Coimbatore stage sit-in protest

Protest was organised by more than 18 Tangedco employee unions to draw the attention of the State

Workers of Tangedco stage a sit-in protest demanding various grievances at the office of Chief Engineer at Sivananda Colony, Coimbatore on September 26, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Thousands of employees of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) staged a protest on the premises of the Tangedco Chief Engineer’s office at Sivananda Colony on Monday, demanding that their grievances be addressed.

The protest was organised by more than 18 employee unions of the Tangedco to draw the attention of the government.

R. Kannan, Regional Secretary of United Association said Tangedco has curtailed the loans and advances, which were given earlier to the employees, and has now placed them for the approval of the state government.

The employees, during the protest, said Tangedco was giving dearness allowance to the employees on par with the State government. But now, the department has cancelled it. Instead of filling the existing 58,000 vacancies across the State through recruitment, the department has decided to fill through outsourcing and re-deployment.

Of this, as many as 32,000 vacancies are at the field-level, because of which consumers would suffer, they added. Workers recruited for the posts of gangman, which are permanent in nature, were not provided with any of the social security benefits and leaves, they alleged.

They also demanded a tripartite agreement between the government, employees union, and the Tangedco for implementing the government order on pensions and settlements, during the protest.