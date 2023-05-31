Tangedco directive to consumers on bill payment

May 31, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Coimbatore North Zone, in a release, asked the consumers under the distribution areas of Naickenpalayam electricity board — Palamalai, Kovanur, Pudu Pudur, Naickenpalayam and the surrounding areas — to pay the charges as per the April 2023 bill cycle. Due to administrative reasons, the officials of the K. Vadamadurai division were unable to process the consumption charges, the release said.

Students score international ranks in science olympiad

COIMBATORE Three students from Coimbatore and Tiruppur each have achieved international ranks in a science olympiad held recently.

According to a press release, in Coimbatore, C. Vamsika of Yuvabharathi Public School won an international gold medal for the first rank, R. Varsha of Suguna PIP School received silver for second place, and J.S. Vijay Aaruran secured the bronze medal for third place.

In the Tiruppur region, M. Thejashvi, T. Pravanthana and A. Sanmathi of Navaa International School earned second rank under the international general knowledge and received a silver medal. All the students received merit certificates and medals from the Science Olympiad Foundation in Delhi on May 28.

Mahabir Singh, founder and director of SOF, said, the olympiad has been going on for 25 years. Over 70,000 schools from 1,400 cities in 70 different countries took part in the seventh SOF Olympiad 2022-23, the release read.

Summer adventure camp for children organised

UDHAGAMANDALAM A 10-day summer adventure camp for children of the personnel under the Southern Command was organised by The Madras Regimental Center, Wellington, from May 21 to 30, a press release said.

A total of 110 children attended the camp and participated in various activities, which included rock climbing, horse riding, air rifle and pistol shooting, trekking, boating and team building exercises.

The students were also taken to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Coonoor, where they learned the basics of dog handling and caring for injured animals. They were also taken to an old-age home in Coonoor.

A sapling planting drive was also conducted at Wellington as part of an initiative to promote environmental protection among children. “The aim of the camp was to develop a spirit of adventure and social awareness among children to make them better human beings and responsible citizens,” the press release said.

