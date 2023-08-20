Tangedco contract employee electrocuted in Coimbatore

August 20, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A contract employee of the Tangedco was electrocuted while working atop an electric pole near Singanallur in Coimbatore on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday when Sandeep (26), a lineman, was engaged in repairing power lines at N.R.R. Layout at Singanallur. The man was stuck on the top of the electric pole after suffering electric shock.

Though co-workers took him down and rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The Singanllur police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.