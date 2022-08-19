Tangedco conducts awareness programme for farmers in Coimbatore

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
August 19, 2022 19:01 IST

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), which is the Tamil Nadu State Designated Agency, and Bureau of Energy Efficiency conducted an awareness programme for farmers on energy efficiency.

A press release said about 80 farmers attended the programme conducted in Sulur recently.

Speakers explained to farmers the need to buy pumpsets with energy efficiency star rating, motors with capacitors, avoid using rewind motors, energy conservation, use of energy efficient appliances, etc. The farmers were given LED lamps.

