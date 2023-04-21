Tangedco collects higher development charges for new service connections

April 21, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is, for the last one week, collecting development charges that are applicable for areas having underground cable even if the application for new service connection is for an area with only overhead lines.

An official of Tangedco here said the development charges were revised during the tariff revision last September and the updated software came into effect last week. When a consumer submits an application for a new service connection, he or she has to pay the development charges applicable for areas with underground power cable even if the respective location has only overhead lines.

The officials of Tangedco will inspect the area and refund or adjust the amount paid if the area does not have underground cable. The Tangedco here is waiting for further clarifications regarding this from the head office, the official said.

Coverage of underground cable in Coimbatore city is about 50% and recently Tangedco Coimbatore Metro has received nearly ₹400 crore to convert overhead lines into underground cables in some more areas. The process will go on, the official said.

In cities such as Chennai, there are complete circles that have only underground cables or overhead lines. But, in Coimbatore, there are mixed modes of power supply. Hence, the officials are collecting the charges applicable for underground cable and this amount will be adjusted if there are no underground cables in that area.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said collection of higher charges for all areas should be condemned and there is no such provision. The consumers should wait for a long time for the officials to inspect the area and adjust or refund the amount already paid. There was no such announcement to consumers from Tangedco. They should have been informed of the charges. “This is harassment of the consumers and I have taken it up with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission. If it is not set right, I will file a case,” he said.