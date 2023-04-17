ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco, Coimbatore, carries out rectification works on low lying power lines in forest areas

April 17, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) Coimbatore region, has carried out rectification works on low lying electric lines in forest areas to avoid electrocution of elephants and other wildlife.

A release from R.K. Vinothan, Chief Engineer - Distribution, said vulnerable locations in the forest areas in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris had been jointly inspected by Tangedco and the Forest Department and the rectification works were carried out.

Low lying power lines were lifted at 283 locations, barbed wire fencing were installed in 89 poles, 406 poles were inserted to reduce the span length, 71 numbers of 8-metre poles were replaced with 9-metre poles, 110 damaged poles were replaced and 40 structures were fenced in the areas adjacent to forest corridor such as Sirumugai, Irumborai, Madvarayapuram, Thondamuthur, Govanur, Palamalai, Anamalai, Valparai, Gudalur and Pandalur. Rectification works in the remaining locations were under progress.

Further, inspections were conducted to identify illegal fencing in agricultural lands.

M. Vaideeswaran, Executive Engineer, said the inspection was conducted at Vellimalaipattanam, Ikkarai Pooluvampatti, Narasipuram, Thondamuthur, Alandurai, Madhampatty, Theethipalayam, Thenkarai, Perur Chettipalayam, Vadavalli and Somayampalayam.

Based on the outcome, barbed wire fencing was done at 14 locations, low lying power lines were lifted at 102 locations, new electricity poles were installed at 126 locations, damaged electric poles were replaced with news ones at 71 locations and 8-metre poles were replaced with 9-metre poles.

