Tangedco clarifies on multiple power connections for a single house

March 09, 2023

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) recently clarified that it has not issued any instruction to merge multiple electricity connections used in same house/residential building in the name of one consumer.

The Tangedco said in a press release that there were reports on social media that Aadhaar linking with electricity connections was done to merge multiple residential connections in the name of one consumer in one house. This was not true. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) had, in its order dated September 9, 2022, said that based on field inspection, more than one connection in the name of one consumer in one house used by one family should be merged. However, the field inspection required time and hence, the Tangedco sought time. It has not, so far, issued any instruction to merge such connections, the release said.

An official of Tangedco here said there were hardly any such connections in Coimbatore city and there was no instruction from the headquarters so far to merge such connections. “If a house has a property tax assessment, electricity connection is given. But, it is only one connection for one tax assessment,” the official claimed.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the electricity distribution code clearly states that if a house is separated permanently physically from another house and has separate wiring, there can be separate electricity connections to the two houses. The Tangedco or the tariff order cannot overrule the distribution code and the TNERC also gave clear instructions in this regard in the tariff order last year.

But, a Tangedco official at Tiruverumbur issued notice to a consumer to merge multiple connections at his house and that was the cause for the recent confusion. The Tangedco had said that it had taken action on the official. But, there should be clarity among consumers and the officials. According to the distribution code, “Only one service connection is permissible in an independent floor/dwelling with permanent physical and electrical segregation. If more than one service co-exists already, only one service is eligible to be retained under classification of this tariff (IA). The balance number of services shall be converted to tariff ID and charged accordingly” and this was confirmed and recorded at a meeting of the Consumer Protection Council convened by the Chief Engineer of Tangedco, he said.