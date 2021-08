Coimbatore

07 August 2021 00:47 IST

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Coimbatore Metro, has called candidates for interview for ITI Apprentice Trainee.

The interview will be held on August 11 and 12 at the office of the Superintending Engineer, Coimbatore Metro, Tangedco, at Tatabad, at 10.30 a.m., according to a press release.

