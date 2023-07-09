July 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has asked on High Tension consumers to instal within a year power quality meters and share with it uniform recorded data.

It also said in a communication dated July 1 that all applicants seeking new connections of 11 kv and above and all bulk consumers should also instal the power quality meter as per the technical specifications it had given.

The Tangedco asked the chief engineers to communicate the technical specifications to the consumers. The PQ Welfare Consortium, in a memorandum to the Tangedco, said there are no regulations that permit it to insist consumers to procure the instruments at their own responsibility. “We kindly request the immediate withdrawal of any circular that violate the existing regulations in this regard,” it said.

A.D. Thirumoorthy of PQ Welfare Consortium told The Hindu that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission brought in supply code amendment last September to implement standardisation of harmonics level for all consumers with 11 KV or above.

The Tangedco officials should visit the sites of the consumers, check the harmonics level and issue notices for installation of the meters only if needed. It cannot ask the consumers to purchase and instal the meters within a year. “This is only for High Tension consumers and textile mills that are in this category are struggling to operate because of slowdown in orders. The meters are very expensive and not all units can afford to purchase the meters,” he said.

