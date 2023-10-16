ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco announcement

October 16, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Otthakkal Mandapam Sub-Station on October 18, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas: Malumichampatti one part, Elur Pirivu, part of Arisipalayam, Othakkal Mandapam, Premier Nagar, Myleripalayam, Mampally, Periyakuili, Orattukuppai, Thegani and Chettipalayam.

Podanur sub-station: Nanjundapuram, Vellalore, Konavaikkalpalayam, Sriram Nagar, Indira Nagar, Anbu Nagar, JJ Nagar, Annanpuram, Avai Nagar and Easwaran Nagar.

Kurichi Sub-Station on October 19: SIDCO, Podanur, Kurichi, Housing, Malumichampatti part, Sundapuram, Eachanari and LIC Colony.

Grievances redress day: Superintending Engineer, Metro, will convene a grievances redress meeting at the office of the Central Division, No 27, Abdul Rahim Road, Race Course on October 18 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US