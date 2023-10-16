Tangedco announcement

October 16, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Otthakkal Mandapam Sub-Station on October 18, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas: Malumichampatti one part, Elur Pirivu, part of Arisipalayam, Othakkal Mandapam, Premier Nagar, Myleripalayam, Mampally, Periyakuili, Orattukuppai, Thegani and Chettipalayam.

Podanur sub-station: Nanjundapuram, Vellalore, Konavaikkalpalayam, Sriram Nagar, Indira Nagar, Anbu Nagar, JJ Nagar, Annanpuram, Avai Nagar and Easwaran Nagar.

Kurichi Sub-Station on October 19: SIDCO, Podanur, Kurichi, Housing, Malumichampatti part, Sundapuram, Eachanari and LIC Colony.

Grievances redress day: Superintending Engineer, Metro, will convene a grievances redress meeting at the office of the Central Division, No 27, Abdul Rahim Road, Race Course on October 18 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

