ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco announcement

September 04, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Thudiyalur sub-station on September 5, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas: K. Vadamadurai, Thudialur, Appanaickenpalayam, Aruna Nagar, VSK Nagar, VKV Nagar, NGGO Colony, Palanigoundanpudur, Pannimadai, Dhaliyur, Thippanur, Pappanaickenpalayam, KNG Pudur and Venugopal Hospital.

Saravanmapatty sub-station on September 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: Saravanampatti, Amman Koil, Chinnavedampatti, Krishnapuram, Sivanandapuram, Vellakinar, Urumandampalayam, Gounder Mill, Subramaniampalayam, KNG Pudur, Maniakarampalayam part, Lakshmi Nagar, Nachimuthu Nagar, Jayaprakash Nagar, Ganapathypudur, Udayampalayam and Vellakinaru Housing Unit.

Grievances redress meeting: Superintending Engineer, Coimbatore South of Tangedco has proposed to conduct a grievance day meet on September 7 at the office of the Executive Engineer/Kuniamuthur at 11 am. Public are requested to avail of this opportunity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US