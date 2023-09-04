HamberMenu
Tangedco announcement

September 04, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the proposed maintenance works to be undertaken at the Thudiyalur sub-station on September 5, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas: K. Vadamadurai, Thudialur, Appanaickenpalayam, Aruna Nagar, VSK Nagar, VKV Nagar, NGGO Colony, Palanigoundanpudur, Pannimadai, Dhaliyur, Thippanur, Pappanaickenpalayam, KNG Pudur and Venugopal Hospital.

Saravanmapatty sub-station on September 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: Saravanampatti, Amman Koil, Chinnavedampatti, Krishnapuram, Sivanandapuram, Vellakinar, Urumandampalayam, Gounder Mill, Subramaniampalayam, KNG Pudur, Maniakarampalayam part, Lakshmi Nagar, Nachimuthu Nagar, Jayaprakash Nagar, Ganapathypudur, Udayampalayam and Vellakinaru Housing Unit.

Grievances redress meeting: Superintending Engineer, Coimbatore South of Tangedco has proposed to conduct a grievance day meet on September 7 at the office of the Executive Engineer/Kuniamuthur at 11 am. Public are requested to avail of this opportunity.

