Tangedco announcement on shutdown

August 21, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Due to administrative reasons, the proposed power shutdown at Anna University sub-station on August 23 stands cancelled, a tangedco release said.

August 23 at R.S. Puram sub-station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Arockiyasamy Road, Ramachandra Road, part of DB Road, Lawley Road, Thadagam Road, Cowely Brown Road, West Periasamy Road, TV Samy Road (West and East), Sambandam Road (West and East) Sir C V Raman Road, Azad Road, Subramaniam Road, Sukkirawarpet part, TK Street, Mcricker Road, Ponniahrajpauram, EB Colony, Chockam Pudur part, Gopal Lay out, Sami Iyer New Street, Gandhi Park, Sullivan Street part, Telugu Street, Edayar Street, Raja street one part, part of Big Bazaar Street, PS Colony and part of Sundapalayam Road.

Tatkal power connection

Farmers who are wish to availing themselves of power connections under taktal quota are requested to approach the Executive Engineer (Operations and Maintenance). This is applicable to farmers in Somanur, Kuniamuthur and Negamam.