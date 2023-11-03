ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco agrees to release water from Kundah Hydro reservoirs to Bhavanisagar dam

November 03, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) Limited has agreed to release five tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) water from Kundah Hydro reservoirs in The Nilgiris to Bhavanisagar dam or the Lower Bhavani dam to meet the water requirements for the first crop season on 1.03 lakh acres in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur.

Confirming this to The Hindu, a senior engineer at the Bhavanisagar Dam Division of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said Tangedco would release 1,300 cusecs every day into Moyar river that will reach the dam. “The water will be released into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal till December 13, 2023,” the official said. Water release from the Kundah reservoirs was expected anytime.

Citing the present water storage of eight tmc ft in the Bhavanisagar dam, the Chief Engineer, WRD, Coimbatore Region, last month wrote a letter to the Chief Engineer, Hydro, Chennai, seeking water release from Kundah reservoirs for 30 days in November. The letter pointed out that water available in the dam was insufficient to meet the needs and water could not be released till December 13, 2023.

The letter also quoted Compendium of Rules of Regulation, Part I Water Regulation, titled Kundah Hydro Reservoir, that said if there was any shortage of supply to the new ayacut due to poor storage in the Bhavanisagar dam, the Electricity Board should release the storage in the Hydro Reservoirs into the dam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At noon, the water level in Bhavanisagar dam stood at 64.44 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 749 cusecs, while the discharge was 1,400 cusecs into LBP canal and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 8.77 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US