Tangedco AE, inspector arrested on graft charge

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday arrested an assistant engineer and inspector of assessment of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) in Coimbatore district for demanding and accepting bribe.

The arrested were M. Muthuraj, assistant engineer and R. Thangaraj, inspector of assessment, both attached to the Tangedco office at Pappampatty.

They were arrested following a complaint lodged by a 27-year-old woman who had applied for two domestic service connections for her newly constructed house.

According to the complaint, t the two officers demanded ₹ 10,000 of which ₹5,636 was for official fee and remaining ₹ 4,364 as bribe to process the application.

The vigilance team laid a trap and handed over chemically treated currencies to the woman. The team arrested the officers as they accepted the bribe from the woman at their office on Saturday.

The DVAC office in Coimbatore can be reached round the clock at 0422-2449550.