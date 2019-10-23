Tangedco advisory to avoid electrocution

With north-east monsoon setting in, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution and Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has issued advisory to the general public so as to avoid electrocution.

A press release from T. Rajendhran, Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, asked the public to use three-socket pins for refrigerator, grinder and other household appliances to connect with the switch boxes. All the electric wiring should be done by the contractors authorised by the electricity board and electrical goods with ISI mark should only be used. Earth connection using an electric earth should be properly given for households and the plugs should be in a place that children cannot reach it. All the wiring in houses should be checked once in five years and the damaged wires should be replaced immediately.

People were asked not to touch any line passing through their terrace or use the lines for drying clothes and also not place advertisement materials in the electric posts.

During rainy season, public should avoid moving near the transformers or junction boxes and also not touch any snapped live wire.

“Instead they should immediately alert the electricity offices in the area”, the release added. The public were asked to seek the help of workers at the electricity board to chop trees or branches near the electric line.

During lighting, the public were asked to keep away from electrical and electronic appliances and not stand in the open or under the trees. For emergencies, people were asked to contact, 94458-57204/5/6/7/8 or contact the WhatsApp helpline number 94458-51912, the release added.