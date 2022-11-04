Tangedco advisory to avoid electrocution during monsoon

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 04, 2022 18:23 IST

With North-East Monsoon setting in, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has issued advisory to the public to avoid electrocution.

A release asked people not to touch electric lines passing through their terrace or use the lines for drying clothes and also not place advertisement materials in the electric posts. During the rainy season, the public should avoid moving near the transformers or junction boxes and also not touch any snapped live wire, and should alert electricity offices in the area. The public were asked to seek the help of Tangedco workers to cut trees or branches near the electric line.

The release asked people to stay away from electrical and electronic appliances during lightning and also not stand in the open or under the trees. For emergencies, people were asked to contact, 94987-94987 or lodge complaints in the WhatsApp number with photographs at 94458-51912, the release added.

