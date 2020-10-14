Tangedco advisory ahead of monsoon

Erode

14 October 2020 23:17 IST

Ahead of Northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has issued an advisory to the general public to avoid electrocution and other electric-related incidents.

A press release from the Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, said that people were asked not to touch power cables or conductors that have snapped and were asked to immediately alert Tangedco office without delay. They should not dry clothes and place advertisement materials in the electric posts or touch the lines passing through their terrace, the release warned.

The release asked the public to use only electrical goods with ISI mark and wiring should be done by the contractors authorised by the electricity board. The release said that only three socket pins should be used for refrigerator, grinder and other household appliances to connect with the switch boxes and earth connection using an electric earth should be properly given for households. All the plugs should be in a place that children cannot reach, the release added.

The board has also asked the people to stay away from pillar boxes or distribution structures and also away from electrical and electronic appliances during lightning. If people come across snapped wire or other electric related issues, they should contact, 94458-57205/6/7/8 or contact the WhatsApp helpline number 94458-51912, the release added.