Taneira to add more ‘Weavershalas’

February 08, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The company opens its fourth modern weaving centre at Sirumugai in Coimbatore district

The Hindu Bureau

Taneira, an ethnic wear brand from Titan, will add six more ‘Weavershalas’ to the existing four by the end of March.

Ambuj Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of Taneira, told The Hindu that the fourth ‘Weavershala’ was opened at Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The company currently worked with 2,400 weavers across the country and it would be 3,000 weavers by the end of next month.

The ‘Weavershalas’ are modern weaving centres with new age looms and facilities for the weavers as any other workplace.

With a Taneira outlet opened here, the company currently had 38 outlets and would have about 45 by the end of this fiscal. It planned to have 75 stores across the country by end of FY 24 and would add 10 to 12 Weavershalas every year.

A press release said Taneira had worked closely with its partner, Magis Silks and Agencies, for the growth of the weavers here.

