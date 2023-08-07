Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam stage protest at the Krishnagiri Collectorate

August 07, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam staged a protest demonstration here over a 10-fold charter of demands at the Collectorate on Monday.

The farmers association called for lifting of the ban on toddy tapping; called for direct procurement from growers of groundnuts and include gingelly oil and groundnut oil for supply through fair price outlets; use of MGNREGS workers for farm work only.

The farmers also demanded a compensation of ₹5 lakh to farmers killed by wild animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.