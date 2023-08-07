Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam stage protest at the Krishnagiri Collectorate

Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam staged a protest demonstration here over a 10-fold charter of demands at the Collectorate on Monday.
The farmers association called for lifting of the ban on toddy tapping; called for direct procurement from growers of groundnuts and include gingelly oil and groundnut oil for supply through fair price outlets; use of MGNREGS workers for farm work only.
The farmers also demanded a compensation of ₹5 lakh to farmers killed by wild animals.
