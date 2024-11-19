Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will not make any impact in elections, says K. Balakrishnan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is out to obliterate other regional languages with its special treatment for Hindi. This linguistic partisanship of the BJP is highly condemnable, said K. Balakrishnan, State General Secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), here on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association’s event under the aegis of the CPI(M) in Pennagaram.

The Communist leader also did not think actor-turned politician Vijay’s party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) will have any impact. “Movie stars-led political outfits have failed to make a dent in the State politics in the recent years, and it was unlikely for TVK to make any impact in the elections,” he added.

Mr.Balakrishnan also questioned the AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s utterances on the state of law and order in the State. It was under his leadership the worst shoot-out of protesters during the Sterlite protests in Tuticorin happened. Later, the Supreme Court ordered the closure of the factory. If only Mr.Palaniswami had heeded to the public demand, those 13 lives would never have been lost, Mr.Balakrishnan said.

He also alleged latent bonhomie between the AIADMK and the BJP.

On the CP(I) M’s political affiliation for the 2026 elections, Mr.Balakrishnan said the party would continue to align with the DMK.