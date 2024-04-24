Tamilisai questions DMK’s silence over deletion of voters’ names

April 24, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The silence of the DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu over deletion of names of voters in the list indicates that it was done on purpose and with an agenda, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor of Telangana and the BJP south Chennai candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

Ms. Soundararajan told media in Coimbatore that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaks about the Centre depriving the States of their rights. “But he is silent when voters have been deprived of their democratic right. Even if a single voter is denied the right to vote, it is not good for democracy. Is not the DMK concerned about it?” she asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on development for all for the last 10 years. Be it the Ujjwala scheme under which 10 crore poor households have received LPG connection at subsidised price, or the Ayushman Bharat scheme, there was no discrimination of beneficiaries based on religion.

The Congress was in power for more than 50 years and kept the Muslims underdeveloped and used them only as a vote bank. It created an impression that only it protected the minorities, she said.

