GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tamilisai questions DMK’s silence over deletion of voters’ names

Even if a single voter is denied the right to vote, it is not good for democracy, she says

April 24, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilisai Soundarajan after casting her vote last Friday.

Tamilisai Soundarajan after casting her vote last Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The silence of the DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu over deletion of names of voters in the list indicates that it was done on purpose and with an agenda, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor of Telangana and the BJP south Chennai candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

Ms. Soundararajan told media in Coimbatore that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaks about the Centre depriving the States of their rights. “But he is silent when voters have been deprived of their democratic right. Even if a single voter is denied the right to vote, it is not good for democracy. Is not the DMK concerned about it?” she asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on development for all for the last 10 years. Be it the Ujjwala scheme under which 10 crore poor households have received LPG connection at subsidised price, or the Ayushman Bharat scheme, there was no discrimination of beneficiaries based on religion.

The Congress was in power for more than 50 years and kept the Muslims underdeveloped and used them only as a vote bank. It created an impression that only it protected the minorities, she said.

Related Topics

bjp / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.