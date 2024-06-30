Tamilaruvi Manian calls for CBI probe into Kallakurichi spurious liquor deaths

The Kamarajar Makkal Katchi (KMK) has called for the CBI to intervene in the Kallakurichi illicit arrack incident that claimed 65 lives. “Police investigation will not suffice,” said Tamilaruvi Manian, the party’s founder, at a meeting held in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manian also called for an investigation into the Kallakurichi District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, and several other officials, citing negligence on their part as a contributing factor to the tragedy.

Addressing the ongoing nationwide protests against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Mr. Manian demanded that the Central government put an end to the occurrence of leaked exam papers. He urged the implementation of stricter laws and harsher punishments to curb such practices.

The party also reiterated its support for the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in the upcoming Vikravandi bypolls, saying that “Dravidian parties will face significant losses and will be sent back home.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.