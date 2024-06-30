ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilaruvi Manian calls for CBI probe into Kallakurichi spurious liquor deaths

Updated - June 30, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 02:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamarajar Makkal Katchi (KMK) has called for the CBI to intervene in the Kallakurichi illicit arrack incident that claimed 65 lives. “Police investigation will not suffice,” said Tamilaruvi Manian, the party’s founder, at a meeting held in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manian also called for an investigation into the Kallakurichi District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, and several other officials, citing negligence on their part as a contributing factor to the tragedy.

Addressing the ongoing nationwide protests against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Mr. Manian demanded that the Central government put an end to the occurrence of leaked exam papers. He urged the implementation of stricter laws and harsher punishments to curb such practices.

The party also reiterated its support for the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in the upcoming Vikravandi bypolls, saying that “Dravidian parties will face significant losses and will be sent back home.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US